Annual Chithirai government exhibition to begin from Saturday

April 28, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Amidst the ongoing Chithirai festival, the annual government exhibition in Tamukkam grounds will be inaugurated on Saturday, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has said.

The fair, organised by the State Information and Public Relations Department, is expected to be inaugurated by Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan at 5 p.m. in the presence of Ministers P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

According to a press release, over 27 stalls would be set up by government departments, including the School Education, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Agriculture, Police, Aavin, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board etc. The stalls would have on display welfare schemes rolled out and the works undertaken by each department in order to create awareness among the masses.

Apart from this, various entertainment features, musical performances and shops selling knick-knacks and useful household items will also be a part of the 45-day long exhibition.

The exhibition would be open to the public between 3.45 p.m. and 10 p.m. The entry ticket is priced at ₹15 for adults and ₹10 for children.

The Collector, along with Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others, inspected the preparations under way at the Tamukkam grounds.