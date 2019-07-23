Anniversary of Tamirabarani ‘tragedy’ observed

Members of various organisations and political parties paid floral tributes to the victims of the Tamirabarani ‘tragedy’ on the occasion of its 20th anniversary on Tuesday.

In 1999, 17 persons drowned in the river while trying to escape from the police attack when a rally, taken out in support of Manjolai tea estate workers, turned violent. The protesters were marching towards the Collectorate demanding resolution of wage dispute for the workers of tea estate and release of 652 estate workers who were held for staging a demonstration.

As a new bridge is being constructed in the area, a separate pathway was created for those wanting to pay tributes to the victims.

Tirunelveli city district president of the Congress Sankarapandian took out a procession from the party office in Vannarpettai before paying floral tributes. Former MP Ramasubbu was present.

Murugadoss of the BJP, district secretary of the CPI Kasi Viswanathan, district president of Tamil Maanila Congress Murugesan also paid their tributes.

K. Krishnasamy of the Puthiya Tamizhagam led a procession from the Tirunelveli junction. The VCK, CPI(M), BSP, CPI(ML), Desiya Tamizhar Kottram, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Adi Tamizhar Peravai, Maveeran Sundaralinganar Makkal Iyakkam were among the 32 political parties and organisations that paid their respects on Tuesday.

Hundreds of police personnel were deployed for security and traffic diversions were made. Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed to ensure safety.

Members of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by district secretary Kanmani Veeran paid their tributes at the memorials of three victims -- Rathinamary, her child Vignesh and relative Anthony -- at Karuppandurai.