Annamalai says he would be an aggressive leader like Karunanidhi, Jayalalithaa

March 07, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Madurai

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai said that he would remain an aggressive leader like former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa in the interest of his party’s growth.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Annamalai said that he would not like to be a “manager” of the national party, but be a leader with firmness. Stating that some of his decisions as the party chief might have shocked the cadre and some of them have left the party to join other parties.

“I would take decisions without any fear of action from Delhi. These kinds of tremors will be there till the BJP gets settled in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Revealing that he was warned by Home Minister Amit Shah about turbulences when he joined the party, Mr. Annamalai said he had assured him that he would take off even without an engine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former IPS officer claimed he had been targeted like no other leader. Besides the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, its organ and some media, even the police have joined them. Stating that Tamil Nadu politics demanded an aggressive stance, he said, “I will become more aggressive and go on to top gear to ensure BJP assumes power (in the State),” he said.

Pointing to the recent claim by Islamic State in Khorasan province that it had a hand in the Coimbatore blast, Mr. Annamalai said that even now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, would not admit it.

He reiterated his statement that he would release details of corruption by DMK Ministers and also the receipt for his Rafale wrist watch on April 14.