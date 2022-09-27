Annamalai inaugurates Kabaddi event

A torch being handed over to BJP State president K. Annamalai at the inauguration of finals of Modi Kabaddi League being held in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Bharatiya Janata Party ‘s State president K. Annamalai on Tuesday evening inaugurated the finals of Modi Kabaddi League here.

Fifty two teams from as many party district units across the State have qualified for the finals that would be held till Thursday.

Taking pride that as many as 61,000 players from all the districts have participated in the league matches held so far, Mr. Annamalai exuded confidence that many of these players might represent India in the Kabaddi event if Olympics was held in the country. He appealed to the people of Madurai to come to the Madura College ground to witness the kabaddi matches to be held under floodlights and forget all their worries.

A total of ₹ 35 lakh prize money would be distributed to the top four teams and best four players.

Party leaders Amar Prasad Reddy, Maha. Suseendran and Mahalakshmi, president of Amatuer Kabbadi Association Solai M. Raja were among those present.