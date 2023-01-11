Annamalai defends Governor’s speech in Assembly

January 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - DINDIGUL

BJP State president K. Annamalai said that he did not find any differences or confusion in Tamil Nadu being called ‘Tamizhagam’ as both the names mean the same. Even Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has mentioned ‘Tamizhagam’ in many places, he said. He was referring to the Governor’s recent speech in the Assembly.

He was addressing mediapersons after taking part in a State executive committee meeting here on Wednesday. “Unlike his predecessors, Governor R.N. Ravi is making efforts to learn Tamil and hence made his comments on the name of the State. However, BJP will never give up Tamil culture. DMK is only raking up a controversy out of the Governor’s speech for political gains,” he said.

Mr Annamalai claimed that the speech of the Governor was not laced with any personal opinions. On the contrary, he had even appreciated the State government. “I have qualms even in this speech as the Governor read out that Tamil Nadu is a ‘peaceful State’ which is utterly false,” he said, adding that the recent blast in Coimbatore and sexual harassment of a woman constable in Chennai did not substantiate the statement.

Stating that the speech given to the Governor had claimed that the State stood first in Foreign Direct Investment in the country, Mr Annamalai said that Karnataka has emerged as the highest FDI equity inflow recipient as per official data. He urged the State to do fact check the data presented.

When asked about the State using the term ‘ondriya arasu’ for Union government, Mr Annamalai said that the term does not reflect the spirit of federal democracy that enables the Union and State government to work together and “it sounds bad.”

Further, quashing the allegations that the Governor is purposely delaying in giving assent to Bills passed by the State, Mr Annamalai said that 69 bills out of the 84 Bills have been passed so far. “The Bills that are pending are due to doubts and violation of the scope of the State. And it is not like how the DMK claims that the Governor is preventing the State from doing good,” he said.

He also charged that the State government is at 100% fault regarding recruitment of nurses through MRB. “If the petitions do not yield any result, severe protests will break out,” said Mr Annamalai, adding that the State is downplaying the number of vacancies to save its face while “fooling its people.”

BJP local body development wing’s State president Cholan C. T. Palanichamy, secretary K. Thiagarajan, vice-president E. Krishna Sai and other cadre were present.