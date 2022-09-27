Annamalai assures BJP support to functionary whose vehicles were set ablaze

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
September 27, 2022 19:40 IST

BJP State president K. Annamalai inspecting the burnt vehicles of a BJP functionary at Kudaiparaipatti in Dindigul on September 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Tuesday that the party was there to back its Dindigul town (west) president T. Palraj, whose vehicles were set ablaze by miscreants in the early hours of Saturday.

He visited Mr. Palraj at his godown at Kudaiparaipatti where five motorcycles and a car were torched, and consoled him. “People of Tamil Nadu witnessed how the hard-earned assets of a man living in a free country were vandalised due to hatred towards a party he is a part of,” he said at a media interaction.

“Police have arrested one person and have said they are taking steps to arrest three more in this regard,” he said, adding he had assured Mr. Palraj that the loss incurred by him would be borne by the party.

Mr. Annamalai said the petrol bomb attacks had come under control since Monday as the BJP and mediapersons raised their voice against the atrocities, following which the authorities “woke up and become proactive”.

When asked to comment on CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan’s statement that Mr. Annamalai who allegedly had plans to turn Coimbatore into a sensitive place following the recent incidents should be arrested, the BJP leader asked the Left party leader to get him arrested if he could.

BJP Dindigul district (east) president G. Dhanabalan and general secretary P. Sokkar were present.

