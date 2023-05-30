ADVERTISEMENT

‘Annal Ambedkar Business Champions’ scheme launched in Thoothukudi

May 30, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.Senthil Raj releasing an awareness poster of ‘Annal Ambedkar Business Champions’ sheme in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector K. Senthil Raj on Tuesday launched the ‘Annal Ambedkar Business Champions’ scheme in the district through which the beneficiaries from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities can get loans to start their marginal or small business ventures with the subsidized loans being provided through the District Industries Centre.

The Collector, who handed over ₹ 69.37-lakh-worth two earthmovers to as many beneficiaries of this scheme, said the beneficiaries of this scheme from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories should strive hard to come up in life with the subsidised loans being provided under this scheme for starting marginal or small business ventures.

Since the State Government had introduced this program in the last Budget with the allotment of ₹ 100 crore for encouraging the aspiring entrepreneurs from SC and SC communities to become entrepreneurs, the youth should make use of this assistance to become entrepreneurs, he said.

The details of this programme can be obtained from www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in or contacting the District Industries Centre.

