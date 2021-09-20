Annadhanam resumes at temples

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department’s Annadhanam scheme under which food is served to people on plantain leaves, resumed in the city’s temples after a year-and-a-half with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in place.

Under the scheme, temples usually serve meals to the public on plantain leaves, with seating facilities in their ‘annadhana koodam,’ but it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March last year. Since then temples continued providing the meals in packets. On Monday, serving of meals resumed at the temples.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Joint Commissioner K. Chelladurai said that they had started serving meals, after following social distancing and other COVID-19 related norms. “Around 700 people are served food in a day. Hand washing facility is made available closer to the place where food is served. Only two people are allowed to share a table meant for three. We ensure that there is no crowding of people anywhere in the temple,” he said.

As temples are allowed to function only from Monday to Thursday, they will continue to provide food parcels from Friday to Sunday. Superintendent of Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple M. Angayarkanni said, “From noon to 1 p.m., around 100 people were served food. Hand sanitisers were kept at the entrance to the temple. As some of the people come to the annadhanam regularly, we will continue providing parcels to them during the weekends too,” she said.