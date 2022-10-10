Anna University Regional Centre students’ mobile app wins national ranking

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 10, 2022 22:02 IST

Students of Anna University’s Regional Centre here have won the first place in the Mobile App designing competition jointly organized by ISRO, NASA and European Space Agency recently.

 The team, comprising Dominic and Guru Prasad had designed the mobile app on virtual reality and augmented reality platforms for easily understanding the functioning of NASA’s satellites and the data being obtained from these satellites.

 As the duo showcased the performance of their app in the competition held recently in online mode, it was selected as the best mobile app in the national-level competition. Mr. Dominic and Mr. Guru Prasad have been selected for the international competition to be held shortly.

 Another team representing the AU Regional Centre bagged the 8 th place.

 When the winners met District Collector V. Vishnu on Monday evening and demonstrated the mobile app developed by them, the Collector, who was working as a risk analyst in the US before clearing the civil services, complimented the winners and assured them of all help for winning the international round also.

 Dean, AU Regional Centre Shenbaga Vinayagamurthy, District Revenue Officer (Disciplinary Proceedings) Suganya, National Informatics Centre officers Devarajan and Nainar were present.

