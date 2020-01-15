Anita Guha’s ‘Nandalala’ is an impressive dance drama

Anita Guha of Bharathanjali directed and choreographed the spectacular multilingual and colourful presentation of the Nritya Natak, Nandalala, in the final day's performance at the 68th anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam.

It was a high-energy sequential representation of Krishna’s life, which started with an interesting invocation with songs in three languages — Vande arula vendum, Ra ra chinnana and Aayo Nandalala.

Lord Krishna’s life was so full that it would be impossible to recount it all in a single stroke. However, Anita tried some of the significant episodes.

It started off with Kamsa driving the chariot of Vasudeva and Devaki. Suddenly, a loud voice spoke from the skies, “Cruel Kamsa, the eighth child of Devakī will kill you one day.”

The presentation of all the guards mysteriously sleeping and jail doors opening on their own; Lord Vishnu appearing in the scene and Vasudeva placing the child in a basket on his head and walking across the river with a seven-hooded snake covering the child, were well portrayed by the dancers.

The Kalinga Narthana episode, set in melodious tunes, and orchestration for the fight and the victory dance on the snake’s five hoods were other well-developed scenes.

Lord Indra asking for forgiveness and Krishna performing a miracle by lifting the Govardhana mountain on his little finger as an umbrella and giving shelter to everyone were musically explained well with expressions.

The episode of Rasalila and the subsequent wrestling were head turners and the episodes were explained well in the compering to bring out the deep meaning: how God takes care of each of his devotees personally.

The dance drama ended with the killing of the evil king. The performance was characterised by excellent footwork and coordination among the dancers.

The troupe accomplished the difficult task of making the audience follow the story through crafty 'nrithyam.' The agility of the 15 artistes playing multiple roles was very impressive.

Some of the experts, who contributed to the performance include Revathy Sankaran (English narration); P. R. Venkatasubramanian (music); Neyveli Santhanagopalan (Tamil lyrics and music); Dandibotla Narayana Moorthy (Telugu lyrics); O. S. Arun, Sriranjini Santhanagopalan, Chinmaya Uma, Vignesh Iswar and R. P. Shravan (vocal); MVN Murthy (Kuchipudi guidance); Lakshmi Kannan (Kathak guidance) and Murugan (lighting design).

Padmanabhan S.