Angioplasty successfully done on 17-year-old girl without thrombolysis in Tirunelveli Govt Medical College

October 19, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of doctors of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital have carried out angioplasty - without administering thrombolysis - on a 17-year-old girl with myocardial infarction.

 Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, hospital dean Revathi Balan said the patient, a class 12 student from Tenkasi district, was under medication for hypertension. She was taking drugs for high blood pressure and suffered from severe headache and temporary loss of vision. Since she complained of chest pain, she was admitted to the government hospital.

 As the ECG showed variations, Ravichandran Edwin, Head, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, screened the girl and found cent per cent block in the artery.

 “Hence, angioplasty was done on the girl, who is perfectly alright now with normal blood pressure and no headache. The significance of the procedure is that the patient was not administered thrombolysis for doing the angioplasty. Since the girl was suffering from hypertension also, thrombolysis was not done on the patient. Hence, the doctors of TVMCH have created a record,” Dr. Revathi said.

