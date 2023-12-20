Angered public block national highway for 6 hours in Thoothukudi

December 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Angered by the officials’ inaction, the public blocked vehicular traffic on the arterial Thoothukudi – Tirunelveli national highway for more than six hours on Wednesday.

As the district was ravaged by extremely heavy downpour on last Sunday and Monday that triggered flooding everywhere, a portion of the Thoothukudi – Tirunelveli 4-lane national highway was washed away and had paralyzed the vehicular traffic along this busy road.

The prime reason behind this destruction was the breach in Korampallam tank which received thousands cusecs of water from the overflowing Uppar Odai.

As a portion of this officious road was washed away, vehicular traffic between Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli remained cut-off since last Monday. Though buses were operated from Tirunelveli to Thoothukudi, the services were terminated at Maravanmadam forcing the passengers to walk for about 5 Km to reach the Old Bus Stand.

Similarly, vehicular traffic between Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur also remains paralyzed for three days. Hence, the buses from Thoothukudi to Tiruchendur were plied via Tirunelveli from Wednesday onwards.

A temporary road was laid near the damage on the Thoothukudi – Tirunelveli 4-lane national highway at Antoniyarpuram and the operation of buses started from 9 a.m. onwards on Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m., a group of 500 Korampallam residents, complaining about non-disbursal of relief materials and the officials’ failure to visit their inundated areas, staged road roko on this highway in front of the Government ITI in their area. The visibly agitated protestors charged that no government officials and public representatives visited their area after flood inundated their homes. “We are gradually dying without food, drinking water, milk, power etc. Even after this situation, no one visited us,” they charged.

After Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar pacified the protestors that they would get relief materials soon, the agitation was withdrawn. However, the agitation triggered traffic snarl on this arterial road.

Even as this agitation came to an end, another group of people from nearby Ayyanadaippu and Maravanmadam also blocked vehicular traffic at two spots just 500 meters away from the first protest site. Even though the officials held talks with the protestors and the passengers begged to the agitators, the public refused to give-up their agitation that prolonged even after 3 p.m. They demanded the presence of the MLA and the MP at the protest site to hold talks with them.

After the officials pacified them, the 6-hour-long protest was withdrawn at 4 p.m.

