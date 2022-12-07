Anganwadi workers urged to fight for their rights

December 07, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) vice president U. Vasuki and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Secretariat Member P. Shanmugam addressed the anganwadi workers and helpers on Wednesday at the 10th National Conference of the All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AIFAWH) being held in Madurai.

Speaking at the conference, Ms. Vasuki urged the anganwadi workers and helpers to fight for their rights and demands. She said that the Union government was neglecting them and was favouring only the rich people. While the loans obtained by the rich were being waived, the poor were affected by the price rise.

She slammed the Union government for cutting the budget allocation for the anganwadi services and also for taking various steps to privatise various sectors. As AIDWA was for the establishment of equality and dignity, it would support the anganwadi workers in their fight, she said.

Mr. Shanmugam said that the anganwadi workers had an important duty to perform which they have been performing with dedication. However, they were being paid meagre wages, he pointed out. Citing some of their demands that included regularisation of service, wage hike and job security, he said that the workers were continuously fighting for their demands which were just.

He said that the workers could not remain silent spectators when the Union government was favouring the rich corporates and was blatantly uncompassionate towards the working people, the poor and the children. He condemned the reduction in the budget allocations for the anganwadi services.

The anganwadi workers had played a significant role and supported the farmers during their struggle against the farm laws. A united fight was required in order to achieve the goals, he said and urged the workers to come together to defend equality, democracy and the values of the Constitution. He said that AIKS would support the anganwadi workers and helpers to implement the resolutions passed at the conference.