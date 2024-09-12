ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi workers stage demonstration at Collectorate

Published - September 12, 2024 10:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants’ Association stage a demonstration at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Over 100 members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association on Thursday staged a demonstration on the premises of Madurai Collectorate urging the State government to fulfil their charter of demands.

They were led by association president K. Manjula. They demanded a better pay and that the vacancies should be filled up to unburden the existing workfoce.

The workers also demanded service regularisation and time-bound promotion. “Since we earn very little, service regularisation, better pay and better pension will help us make ends meet,” they said.

