Anganwadi workers stage demo

Published - July 10, 2024 06:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Anganwadi workers stage protest at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday.

Anganwadi workers stage protest at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants’ Association on Wednesday staged a demonstration here to highlight their demands including filling up of vacancies and hiked salary.

The protesters said the Union Government, which slashed ₹300 crore from the allocation for anganwadis in its 2023 Budget than the allocation made in 2022, should double the allocation in the next fiscal. After making the anganwadi workers as government employees, the State Government should give basic salary of ₹26,000 to the workers and ₹18,000 for the assistants. Moreover, ₹10,000 pension should be given.

 Anganwadi workers with 10 years of service should be promoted as supervisors or the scale of pay meant for supervisors should be given. Besides filling-up the vacancies, Employees State Insurance Corporation scheme should be extended to them also. Constitution of separate wage committee and summer vacation were other demands.

 In the protest organised at Vannarpet, district president R. Prema presided over the agitation while P. Gnanammal, district secretary , addressed the protestors about their demands.

 CITU district secretary R. Murugan inaugurated the agitation.

 Similar agitations were organized in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Nagercoil also.

