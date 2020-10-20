Madurai

Anganwadi workers stage demo

Anganwadi workers staging a protest at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: N_RAJESH

Condemning the “unpleasant attitude” of Vilaathikulam Block Project Officer of Integrated Child Development Programme, the anganwadi workers staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The protesting workers said that the Vilaathikulam Block Project Officer of Integrated Child Development Programme, was verbally abusing them and was collecting ₹250 per anganwadi every month. He was also forcing them to work at his house and also at his office.

The Project Officer, by spreading false information about the anganwadi workers was engineering division among them, they alleged.

District president of Anganwadi Workers’ Association M. Mariammal led the protest.

