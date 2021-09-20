Anganwadi workers show what nutrition is all about

Display colourful and innovative exhibits to drive home the message

A group of anganwadi workers from T. Kallupatti block caught the attention of people at the Collectorate on Monday, with their colourful and innovative exhibits that were displayed as part of nutritional month celebrations, under Poshan Maah, a programme of the union government aimed at improving the nutritional intake of children, adolescents, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has been conducting a month-long awareness exhibition from September 1, on improvement of holistic nutrition, at the Ccollectorate, with anganwadi workers from different blocks displaying their exhibits in innovative ways. On Monday, a group of anganwadi workers led by Child Development Project Officer K. Koperundevi from T. Kallupatti Block stole the show by creating a live counter to provide health drinks like ‘kambankoozh,’ buttermilk and millet-based snacks, apart from putting up miniature thermocoal models of activities undertaken in anganwadi centres.

First 1,000 days

“In a portion of our display, we focused on the theme that the first 1,000 days of a child’s life is a very significant window for its growth and nutrition. It includes 270 days of pregnancy, 180 days of breastfeeding and 550 days of nutritional intake of food. We prepared a food pyramid chart that mothers can follow during this period. In another portion, we displayed miniature thermocoal works of regular activities undertaken in anganwadis like first rice-eating ceremony, baby showers for to-be mothers and COVID-19 awareness sessions,” Ms. Koperundevi said.

The live counter that served drinks also educated people about traditional grandma’s health remedies. They had also displayed photos of various other activities undertaken in the anganwadi centres in their block across the nutritional month, which included creating kitchen gardens and conducting talk sessions on AYUSH practices for better nutrition.