Anganwadi workers demand time scale of pay

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration in Virudhunagar on Friday.

Virudhunagar

29 January 2021 20:58 IST

Hundreds of anganwadi workers and ayahs staged a demonstration at Virudhunagar Collectorate pressing for regularisation of service, time scale of pay, gratuity and pension.

The protest was led by district president of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association P. Esther Rani. “After having put in 35 years of service, I get only ₹13,000 as monthly salary. The work of teachers like us does not end at anganwadi centres,” she said.

The workers were responsible for enumeration of pregnant women, checking their health, registration of birth and death, distribution of nutritious food to pregnant women and children.

“Over and above, we have to go for polio drops vaccination drive, revision of electoral rolls. With so much of work, when we retire, we get just ₹2,000 as pension. Can we buy gas cylinder and milk with that pension?” she said.

The workers demanded that ₹10 lakh instead of ₹1 lakh gratuity should be given to the teachers and ₹5 lakh instead of ₹50,000 gratuity should be given to the ayahs. “It seems this government is neglecting women, as only they are employed in anganwadis,” she said.

After the district-level demonstration at the Collectorates, the association has planned for a State-wide demonstration in Chennai on February 5.