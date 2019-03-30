Anganwadi workers chip in with rangolis

Anganwadi workers attached to the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) chipped in with colourful ‘rangolis’ as the district election office stepped up the voters’ awareness and Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes to ensure 100% voting in the April 18 elections.

District Election Officer and Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao and Narendra Singh Parmar, general observer, deputed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), witnessed the variety of rangolis drawn at the helipad here on Saturday and congratulated the participants.

The anganwadi workers drawn from all the 11 blocks in the district participated in the programme and drew rangolis, highlighting the ECI’s concepts such as ‘no vote to be left behind’, ‘my vote not for sale’ and ‘I take pride in voting’. They also depicted voting in the electronic voting machines and the prowess of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in the rangolis. A large number of general public also witnessed.

Later, Mr. Rao and Mr. Parmar joined the anganwadi workers and celebrated the ‘festival of democracy’. They displayed posters, calling for 100% participation in the democratic exercise and conveyed Valuable Option Tunes Everything (VOTE), if they exercised their franchise without fail. Project Director, DRDA, D. Getzi Leema Amalini, Project Director, Magalir Thittam, G Gurunathan and ICDS officer D. Rajkumar were present.

On Friday, Mr. Parmar, accompanied by Mr. Rao and District Revenue Officer (DRO) S. Muthumari, visited the District Contact Centre, and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Centre and inspected the facilities.