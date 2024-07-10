ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi workers, assistants stage demonstration in Ramanathapuram

Published - July 10, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association stage a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association staged a demonstration here pressing for giving up the proposal to privatise the anganwadi scheme. Wearing black badges, the protesters, led by the association district president, Umarani, staged an agitation in front of the Collectorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the demands, the association district secretary, Malliga, said that the State Government should not support the move by the Centre to privatise the anganwadi scheme.

The government should provide a minimum salary of Rs. 26,000 a month to the workers and ₹18,000 a month to the assistants. Besides, the members should be given a gratuity amount of ₹10 lakh and pension should be increased to ₹8,000 a month.

The members raised slogans pressing for their demands. CITU district secretary, MK. Sivaji, was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US