Anganwadi workers, assistants stage demonstration in Ramanathapuram

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association staged a demonstration here pressing for giving up the proposal to privatise the anganwadi scheme. Wearing black badges, the protesters, led by the association district president, Umarani, staged an agitation in front of the Collectorate.

Explaining the demands, the association district secretary, Malliga, said that the State Government should not support the move by the Centre to privatise the anganwadi scheme.

The government should provide a minimum salary of Rs. 26,000 a month to the workers and ₹18,000 a month to the assistants. Besides, the members should be given a gratuity amount of ₹10 lakh and pension should be increased to ₹8,000 a month.

The members raised slogans pressing for their demands. CITU district secretary, MK. Sivaji, was present.