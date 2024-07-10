GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anganwadi workers, assistants stage demonstration in Ramanathapuram

Published - July 10, 2024 08:38 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association stage a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Members of Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association stage a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Workers and Assistants Association staged a demonstration here pressing for giving up the proposal to privatise the anganwadi scheme. Wearing black badges, the protesters, led by the association district president, Umarani, staged an agitation in front of the Collectorate.

Explaining the demands, the association district secretary, Malliga, said that the State Government should not support the move by the Centre to privatise the anganwadi scheme.

The government should provide a minimum salary of Rs. 26,000 a month to the workers and ₹18,000 a month to the assistants. Besides, the members should be given a gratuity amount of ₹10 lakh and pension should be increased to ₹8,000 a month.

The members raised slogans pressing for their demands. CITU district secretary, MK. Sivaji, was present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.