Anganwadi worker placed under suspension for smuggling health mix

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 09, 2022 19:32 IST

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has suspended an anganwadi worker here on Wednesday.

Acting on an information that special health mix prepared in the anganwadi centre was being smuggled in an auto and sold in the market by Radha, a worker at the anganwadi centre at Palanganatham, the Collector held an inspection and inquired the officials, said a press release.

As the information was found out to be true, she was placed under suspension on the orders of the Collector.

