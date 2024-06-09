Anganwadi worker hacked by drunk husband in Usilampatti

A 33-year-old Anganwadi worker, K. Aishwarya, was hacked with a sharp weapon by her drunk husband, J. Karthik, in Usilampatti on Friday.

The woman, who sustained cut injuries on her neck, head and face, has been admitted to Government Rajaji hospital. Police said that the woman was working as a supervisor at Goundanpatti. Her husband was addicted to alcohol and used to harass her and hence the woman had gone to her mother’s house.

As he continued to torture her, the woman lodged a complaint with the All Women Police station in Usilampatti. After issuing a receipt for Community Service Register on May 10, the police conducted an enquiry and disposed of the case on June 5.

The man came to the anganwadi centre on Friday afternoon and abused her in a filthy langauge and threatened her with dire consequences. He suddenly pulled out a machete and attacked her.

Usilampatti Town police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Karthik.