ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi staff stage protest in Dindigul, Theni

April 18, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Staff and Assistants’ Association staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of Tamil Nadu Anganwadi Staff and Assistants’ Association affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here late in the evening pressing for a charter of demands.

Led by its district president A. Selva Thanapackiam. They demanded the State to fill vacancies in Anganwadi centres, to stop burdening workers by forcing them to manage two or three Anganwadi centres at a time and to provide summer holidays for the month of May.

They wanted the State to pay the electricity charges of Anganwadi centres, promotion of workers who have completed 10 years of service, provision of one year maternity leave similar to government officials, to disburse retirement benefits to pensioners, and to allot more funds for procuring vegetables.

District secretary C. Padmavathy and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar protest held in Theni led by its president G. Santhiammal. Their demands included for the State to fully reimburse the cost of the LPG cylinder, to give promotion to workers employed in mini anganwadis, to ensure transfers between the local anganwadis.

They opposed the proposal to merge anganwadis with five children or less to a main anganwadi centre and to rename anganwadis with 10 children or less as mini anganwadi centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US