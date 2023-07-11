ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi, nutritious noon meal scheme workers stage dharna

July 11, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Nutritious noon meal workers staging a dharna in Palayamkottai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Hundreds of anganwadi and nutritious noon meal scheme workers staged a dharna in Palayamkottai on Tuesday evening, urging the Tamil Nadu government to execute the breakfast scheme for schoolchildren through their department.

The protesters said the government should not execute the breakfast scheme by preparing food in common kitchens set up by urban civic bodies. The government should fill up a few thousand vacancies in the anganwadis and the nutritious noon meal scheme.

It should bear the cost of the liquefied petroleum gas cylinders being used for preparing the food. The anganwadi and the nutritious meal scheme workers should be given timescale pay as promised by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in DMK’s election manifesto, they said.

When the anganwadi and the nutritious meal scheme workers attempted to take out a rally from Lourdhunathan Statue junction to highlight their demands, they were stopped by police. Consequently, the protesters sat on the road to stage a dharna for a while.

CONNECT WITH US