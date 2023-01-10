Andipatti weavers’ strike continues

January 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THENI

The indefinite strike launched by weavers affiliated to various trade unions in Andipatti and surrounding areas since January 1 is continuing as the talks they held with the Joint Commissioner of Labour (JCL) in Dindigul on Monday did not reach a consensus.

Speaking to presspersons on Tuesday, Ramar, a union secretary, said the weavers had been on strike urging managements of weaving units to implement their nine demands, which included 50% hike in wages and 20% bonus.

The validity of the last wage revision ended on December 2022, and hence the weavers of T. Subbulapuram, Jakkampatti, S.S. Puram, Muthukrishnapuram, Koppampatti and nearby places in Andipatti taluk pressed for new wages. Around 2,000 weavers were employed in several units in the taluk, which produced cotton saris and dhotis.

The initial round of talks held before the Tahsildar had failed, and the unit managements offered 5% hike in the wages at the meeting held before the JCL on Monday, Mr. Ramar said, adding the Theni Collector had called for a meeting on January 12.

He said the trade union representatives and the weavers hoped that a consensus would be reached before the Collector.