ADVERTISEMENT

Andipatti weavers’ strike continues

January 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Weavers from Andipatti taluk in Theni district at the office of the Joint Commissioner of Labour in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G

The indefinite strike launched by weavers affiliated to various trade unions in Andipatti and surrounding areas since January 1 is continuing as the talks they held with the Joint Commissioner of Labour (JCL) in Dindigul on Monday did not reach a consensus.

Speaking to presspersons on Tuesday, Ramar, a union secretary, said the weavers had been on strike urging managements of weaving units to implement their nine demands, which included 50% hike in wages and 20% bonus.

The validity of the last wage revision ended on December 2022, and hence the weavers of T. Subbulapuram, Jakkampatti, S.S. Puram, Muthukrishnapuram, Koppampatti and nearby places in Andipatti taluk pressed for new wages. Around 2,000 weavers were employed in several units in the taluk, which produced cotton saris and dhotis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The initial round of talks held before the Tahsildar had failed, and the unit managements offered 5% hike in the wages at the meeting held before the JCL on Monday, Mr. Ramar said, adding the Theni Collector had called for a meeting on January 12.

He said the trade union representatives and the weavers hoped that a consensus would be reached before the Collector.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US