Andal’s garland taken to Tirupati
Soodi kodutha malai or the garland adorned by Goddess Andal at Srivilliputtur on Monday was taken to Tirupati to decorate Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala during Brahmotsavam.
After a special puja to the presiding deity decorated with a silk vastram, a toy parrot and the garland, they were taken to Tirumala. As part of the ritual, they would adorn Lord Venkateswara during Garuda seva on the fifth day of Brahmotsavam.
Andal temple Fitman K. Ravichandran and Temple Executive Officer A. Elangovan were present.
