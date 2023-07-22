ADVERTISEMENT

Andal Temple car festival in Srivilliputtur attracts thousands of devotees

July 22, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

The car festival is the highlight of the 10-day Aadipooram festival; a large posse of police personnel guarded the car’s route throughout its journey

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees drawing the car of the Sri Andal Temple during the Aadipooram festival in Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district on Saturday | Photo Credit: Moorthy. G

Thousands of devotees from far and near witnessed and pulled the car (Ther) along the four Car Streets in the famous temple town of Srivilliputtur, on Saturday as part of the Aadipooram celebrations, to mark the birth star, Pooram, of the presiding deity Andal (Nachiar). The car festival is the highlight of the 10-day event.

The temple town was in a celebratory mood, and from the wee hours of Saturday, devotees, including women and children, began arriving, and took vantage positions atop many multi-storeyed buildings for a glimpse of the presiding deities Andal and Rengamannar, who were brought to the decorated car by temple priests at 8 a.m.

In the presence of Virudhunagar District Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Perumal, MLAs A. .R R. Srinivasan and E. M. Manraj, Sivakasi Corporation Mayor Sangeetha Inbam, Andal Temple Fit Person (Thakkar) K. Ravichandran, Executive Officer Muthuraja and District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar among others, the car was pulled from the starting point.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chanting “Gopala...Govinda...” the devotees joined the procession in large numbers and pulled the car along the four Car Streets.

A large posse of police personnel was present along the car’s route and police said that there were no untoward incidents reported. As part of the bandobust arrangements, the SP said that they had installed CCTV cameras around the car route and had also deployed plainclothes personnel. Due to the car procession, traffic was diverted on select stretches till noon.

The Srivilliputtur municipal authorities had provided adequate drinking water and had made restroom arrangements for the benefit of the visiting devotees. As a precaution, the electricity was switched off by the TANGEDCO authorities.

The temple towers (gopurams) were decorated on the occasion, and priests from the Sri Rangam and from Alagarkoil Sundararaja Perumal temples had brought in ‘prasadams’ which contained garlands and ‘vasthrams’ for the Andal deity.

The T.N. State Transport Corporation had operated special buses to Srivilliputtur from different destinations to enable devotees to arrive here.

Local restaurants were filled with customers and share autorickshaw drivers were busy plying visitors on the occasion. Many volunteers also distributed ‘prasadams’ (sweet pongal) to devotees in small ‘mandahapadis’. Shops selling the famous palgova (milk sweet) was also doing brisk business throughout the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US