March 17, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The celestial wedding of Andal with Lord Rengamannar will be held on March 25 here.

The temple flag hoisting to mark the beginning of Panguni festival at the temple was held here on Sunday. After special pujas to the presiding deities, the flag was hoisted in the presence of a large number of devotees. The celestial wedding is held on the Uthiram star of Tamil month Panguni.