R.S. Manohar’s stage effects are back

March 12, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The first part of the second day’s programme of the 46th Tamil Isai Vizha at Raja Muthiah Mandram began with a Tamil vocal concert by Keerthana with the accompaniments of Kishore on violin, A. Rohit on mrudangam and D. Pooja on ghatam.

She began the concert with Vinayagar Agaval, invoking His blessings through ‘varana mukhava thunai varuvai’ by Kotiswara Iyer (Kavi Kunjaradasan) in hamsadwani. She then rendered ‘aadikkondar andha’ in maayamaalava gowla by Muttu Thaandavar on the presiding deity of Thillai who dances in the Kanakasabhai, saying to watch the wonder of His dance requires more than thousand eyes.

The vocalist’s next selection was ‘Devi Sri Meenalochani’ in Kalyani by Papanasam Shivan on Goddess Meenakshi of Madurai. In quick succession she sang Madurai Srinivasan’s ‘Karunai deivame’ in Sindhubhairavi which was well sung with adequate delineation of the raga.

Age-old drama

What followed was Tirumurugatrupadai, a drama about the revealing poem of the Tamils in the classical age. Through the ages, worship of Muruga continues to find a honoured place among Tamils. The Tirumurugatrupadai drama was produced by S. Shivaprasad’s ‘Nataka Kavalar’ Chennai R.S. Manohar’s NXG. It was written by K. P. Arivanandam. A third-generation artiste from R. S. Manohar’s family, S. Shruthi, acted in the titular role as Lord Muruga, and also co-directed the drama with her father Shivaprasad.

The story touched upon five subjects to prove how Lord Muruga blessed Tamil scholars such as Nakkeerar, Avvaiyar, Pagazhikoothar, Poyyamozhi Pulavar and Kumaragurubarar in person.

Shivaprasad (nephew of R. S. Manohar) as Poyyamozhi Pulavar, Shruthi as Lord Muruga, Rani as Avvai, Madhusudhan as Pagazhi Koothar, Nakkeerar and Kumara gurubarar”s father, portrayed their characters well.

The coordinated effort of all the actors made the audience feel the real ‘Manohar Drama’ effect.

S. Padmanabhan