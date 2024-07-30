Anahita and Apoorva enthral rasikas with creativity and innovations

The 55th anniversary concerts at Ragapriya witnessed Carnatic vocal recital by the duo Anahita and Apoorva, who were accompanied by Trivandrum Sampath on violin, Arjun Ganesh on mridangam and Tenkasi Paramasivam on ghanjira.

The siblings started off with ‘Gananathane ganabodane’ by Periyasaami Tooran in ‘Saaranga’, in which the composer requests the great elephant-faced Lord to whom he has taken refuge to shower His grace on him.

The vocalists then went on to sing ‘Brocheva evarura’, a classical composition by Mysore Vasudevacharya in ‘Khamas’ on Lord Rama of Raghu Vamsa, who is the only saviour. The next rendition was ‘Manavyalakinca Nainakanti’, in which Saint Thyagaraja says ‘Shri Raama’ condescended to incarnate as a human being with a view to demonstrating how one should conduct oneself in the path of righteousness leading to salvation.

In quick succession they rendered ‘Saraswati dayai nithi nee gathi’ of Papanasam Sivan in ‘Saraswati’ to bless us with the knowledge and remove our inner darkness.

A very good alapana in ‘Kedaragowla’, an attractive raga that pours forth karuna rasa, sringara rasa and bhakti rasa with the slow gamaka at the ‘Rishabha’, taken with a deep inflection, was the main raga for ‘Swamikku Sari Evvare’, a Papanasam Sivan’s composition.

The Niravals and swarakalpanas that embellished the singing, won a round of applause from the rasikas. The blissful violin alapana and the magnificent rendering in unison by the sisters was splendid.

This was followed by Tani avardanam by Arjun Ganesh and Paramasivam, which was one of the highlights of the concert.

The elongated Ragam-Tanam-Pallavi in Shanmugapriya witnessed a lot of creativity and plethora of innovations the sisters brought in, while singing Pallavis, the way the vocalists developed the alapana and the tanam amazed the audience.

S. Padmanabhan

