An unguarded pit poses threat to residents

The pit filled with water at Senthil Nagar in Kannanenthal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

With the Corporation water pipeline getting damaged during the underground drainage work in Senthil Nagar (Ward 8), in Kannanendhal, the work was abandoned more than five days ago. “But what remains is an 8-feet deep pit filled with water and with no fence erected to serve as warning,” said M. Kaleeswara Kannan, secretary of Senthil Nagar, Bharathi Nagar Residential Welfare Association.

It is unsafe for children playing on the streets, residents and commuters, especially pregnant women, he points out.

Many houses were affected as supply of Corporation water was stopped for days due to the pipe leakage.

Similar pits have been dug and surfaced unevenly in the area as a part of the underground drainage work.

“The residents are hopeful that the road will be laid soon relieving them from the stressful commuting,” he added.

In 2011, the number of wards under the Corporation’s domain was expanded from 72 to 100. But the 28 new wards lacked drinking water pipelines and underground drainage systems.

After a series of protests last year, construction of underground drainage systems in majority of the wards in the east zone were initiated.

When contacted, the civic body official has promised to look into the issue immediately and take necessary action.