October 12, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Thanks to a novel initiative by a literary society in Dindigul, school students are getting introduced to the exciting world of books.

Around 10 years ago, Dindigul Literary Society was formed and the members wanted to do something that will encourage reading habit by giving people exposure to literary works in Tamil and English. M. Vallalar was the Collector then. He gave them State support to organise a book fair.

In 2012, the first book fair was organised with about 100 stalls. Now, in its 10th year, the 10-day fair is being held on the grounds of Dudley Higher Secondary School from October 5. A large number of school students visit the fair. Documentaries are screened on the sidelines of the fair and evenings are devoted for debates and other events. Essay writing competitions, poetry, storytelling competitions, etc., are held for students. The students who buy the maximum number of books are honoured every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

But unlike other book fairs, in one of the stalls, teachers and members of the society, which has 100 members now, are busy segregating coins into various denominations. Packets of 1 rupee, 2 rupee, 5 rupee and 10 rupee coins are bundled. R. Manoharan, the society’s president, says, “We are the only people who organise book fairs for students in an organised manner. At the start of the academic year, we give coin boxes to 30,000 students. In the piggy bank, the students put in coins. Before the start of the fair, the students hand over the boxes to the teachers. For the money collected by each student, we give them tokens. So, even before the fair begins, the proceeds are given to the publishers.”

When the book fair began, this initiative of not just saving money but using it to buy books was launched with 10,000 boxes. “This year the collection from the coin boxes is nearly ₹22 lakh,” says Mr. Manoharan.

With the DRDA pitching in this time, books are being purchased for libraries of 306 panchayats based on their strength.

With three more days to go for the fair, the book sellers have garnered more than ₹1 crore. Last year, the fair generated ₹1.30 crore and this year ₹1.60 crore is expected.

Last year, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ novels sold like hot cakes and this year as Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan came for a talk, his books generated a buzz.

At a time when children are hooked to mobile phones, a seed sown 10 years ago has started reaping rich dividends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.