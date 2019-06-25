An impressive overhaul with insufficient amenities

The entry point of Madurai Railway Junction teems with workers cleaning the floor with mops. “It is Tuesday; time to clean this portion of the station,” says a worker. He adds that this new system of cleaning has been formalised by authorities post renovation. “It is being maintained properly now,” adds the worker.

Seasoned travellers like N. Ramesh too think that the junction’s new look is riveting because he considers it a sprawling space now. “The junction looks bigger, doesn’t it,” he asks. Mr. Ramesh is among several others who think that the facelift is essential for the junction.

Though passengers are largely content with the changes at the junction, many still chime with suggestions on parking spaces, cluttered ATMs, stagnant water, lack of tourist amenities and medical personnel at the station.

Work order for the refurbishment of Madurai Junction was issued by Southern Railway in March 2018. Architect and urban planner RM. Valliappan, who designed the look, says that they worked on the design for six months before working towards its implementation around December.

The facade bears a line of gopurams to symbolise Madurai’s traditional values, he says. The station now has a large parking space for private vehicles, a well-received executive lounge and new-look retiring rooms. It also has a new foot over bridge and a passenger lift to ensure that elderly passengers can get to other platforms with ease. The authorities also spent about ₹50 lakh to provide concrete floor for Platform 1 where a large amount of changes have taken place.

“We tried to declutter the landscape and have ensured that there is little chance of pedestrian-vehicle clash. There are separate bays for buses, autos and private cars,” says Mr. Valliappan. There are toilets for the differently abled, which are regularly cleaned, unlike most other free public toilets in the city.

An engineer from the Southern Railway’s Madurai Division says that a total of ₹11 crore was spent to finish the first phase of facelift. Though there has been an infrastructural overhaul, many deficient amenities at the station are yet to be addressed.

V. P. Manikandan, who frequents the station, says that there are no signboards or interactive screens to guide tourists to popular sites in Madurai. “We have much to offer but they are not advertised,” he says. He adds that the announcements made on movement of trains are very feeble and can only be heard when travellers walk till Platform 1. “Everyone spends much time staring at the screen. No one can hear the announcements at the entrance,” he says.

Mr. Manikandan also laments the lack of proper medical facility inside the station. “In case of emergency, we only have doctors on call. Surely the station can afford to have one medical centre,” he says.

A. Muthukrishnan, founder of Green Walk, says that though the parking space is large, commuters must walk at least 300 metres to reach the nearest reservation counter. “They should accommodate at least one ticket vending machine here,” he says.

He adds that the two e-toilets at the entrance are a sore sight and tend to make the space look less appealing. The two should be relocated to another place on the main road, he suggests. “When it rains, one is not able to enter an ATM. The gaps between each ATM are used for open urination, causing intense stench,” he says.

According to P. Ramar, a season-ticket holder, the battery-operated vehicles at the railway station are a failed concept. “The website has a list of numbers to contact in case a differently abled person needs the service. However, no one picks up the phone. How can we effectively utilise the facility,” he asks.

Mr. Valliappan says that there is a plan to ensure that all the ATMs are located at one place. The two pay-and-use toilets located outside the junction will also be part of the ATM complex.

A Southern Railway engineer says, “The plan was to refurbish both the eastern and western entries. While work on the eastern entry is now over, we are going over plans for the second phase.”. The plan has been drawn up at an estimated costs of ₹7 crore. He adds that they are planning to ensure easy entry for travellers from Arasaradi and Koodal Nagar. “Work orders are yet to be issued,” he says.