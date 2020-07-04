An illegally adopted 11-month-old child rescued

A 11-month-old male child, who was illegally adopted by a couple aged above 50 from Eachampatti village in Chellampatti block in Madurai, was rescued on Friday.

Members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), District Child Protection Unit and police personnel questioned the couple on Friday and the rescued child was admitted to a special adoption agency at Usilampatti.

CWC chairperson V. M. Vijayasarvanan said that they conducted an inquiry based on a petition received from the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

“It was found that the male child was born on July 31 last year to a couple residing at Periyakulam, Theni. As soon as the child was born, it was handed over to this couple at Eachampatti, who are construction workers and do not have any child of their own. However, there was no legal documentation regarding the adoption of the child,” he said.

The biological parents already had two children- a girl and a boy- prior to this baby.

“The biological parents said that they were related to this couple from Eachampatti. As they were unable to take care of the child, they had handed the child to the couple. However, both the families belong to different castes. In addition to it there were no legal documents regarding the adoption of the child," he said.

Mr. Vijayasaravanan said that the biological parents have been asked to come to Madurai on Tuesday for further inquiry.

“In case people are unable to take care of their children, we request them to handover the children to us. We will ensure that education, food and shelter would be provided to the child in need. We are also ready to provide support to the mother through One Stop Center,” he added.

Those in need of help can contact the District Child Welfare Committee at maduraicwc@gmail.com