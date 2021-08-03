An evening of stories for children

03 August 2021 21:41 IST

Surya Preethy, who runs the Turning Point book store in the city, is back to host ‘Oru Oorula — My India My Pride 2.0’. It will be spread over three weekends — on August 7-8/ 14-15 and 21-22.

Two dozen known story tellers from across the country, including Geetha Ramanujam, Jeeva Raghunathan, Vikram Sridhar, Arthi Anand, Sarita Nair, Prakrati Agrawal, Kshamatha Chepuri, will fill the evenings with interesting stories about our freedom struggle, freedom fighters, history, heritage, culture, environment and back them with action, drama, music, and dance.

The registration fee is ₹ 250 per weekend or ₹ 600 for all six days per child. Those who register will receive the zoom link to join the sessions from 6 pm. Ms. Preethy, who had organised online story telling sessions last year with four storytellers, believes storytelling sessions create lifelong readers as it evokes curiosity and interest to read more. For details, dial 7010445612.