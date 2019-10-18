‘An entrepreneur finds opportunities from problems’

MADURAI

An entrepreneur is one who finds business opportunities from every problem, said Nagaraja Prakasam, Chairman, Nativelead Foundation, here on Friday.

He was speaking at the finals of the fifth edition of ‘Aarambam’, a start-up contest organised by Madurai Chapter of Young Indians (Yi) and Nativelead Foundation.

Mr. Prakasam encouraged the students to be aware of their surroundings to look out for business ideas. “Once ideas are formulated, the students must initiate steps to start a business,” he said.

Among the 15 entries from mainstream entrepreneurs and 40 from students chosen for the preliminaries held on September 21, one in the first category and three in the second category received prizes on Friday.

Students of Sethu Institute of Technology won the first place for their project on a device to monitor the growth of a foetus. In the mainstream category, ‘WhiziFi, an education-based application, bagged the prize, which will receive financial help from Nativelead Foundation and other angel investors.

R. Sivarajah, Founder and CEO of Nativelead Foundation, said that this contest was a beginning point and encouraged the students to start their own businesses.

S Rajamohan, Chairman of the Madurai Chapter of the Nativelead Foundation, said that passion and discipline are essential to become succesful entrepreneurs.

Poornima Venkatesh, Chair, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Madurai Chapter of Yi, and S.M. Manikandan, Chair, Madurai Chapter of Yi, were also present.