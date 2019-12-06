Nilaiyur tank: an engineering masterpiece

Numerous copper plates and inscriptions have shown that water management and conservation have been the foremost duty of Pandya kings, says V. Vedachalam, renowned epigraphist and historian. “Strengthening of bund and construction of stone sluices were considered a major contribution of the Pandya regime. They undertook renovation of waterbodies as their restoration would lead to better yield and hence higher tax collection,” he said.

Nilaiyur tank is one such masterpiece that was renovated during the period of early Pandyas. One of the four sluices of the tank has an inscription of the name of Pandya king Paraanthaga Veeranarayanan (860-905 AD), who had undertaken the renovation of the tank during his regime.

“The inscription is in ‘grantha’ letters and the thousands of acres of farmlands which were irrigated through the tank were collectively called Veeranarayana Valanaadu (Veranarayanan’s fertile land),” he adds.

The irrigation facility provided by the Pandyas through the tank is an engineering marvel. The sluices were built strategically so that the water from the tank passes through an underground channel to hit a stone which divides the water into equal portions to be released in three directions.

“These structures are strategically designed in such a way that there is no blockage in the channel even today,” says A. Karunanidhi, president, Nilaiyur Tank Water Users’ and Farmers Association.

“The Nilaiyur channel which supplies water to the tank was earlier known as ‘Naataaru,’ which signifies that the channel was constructed by the rulers along with the involvement of the public,” says Mr. Vedachalam.