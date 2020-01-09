An enchanting flute concert by Kalaimamani Dr. B. Vijayagopal

Kalaimamani Dr. B. Vijayagopal presented an enchanting flute concert to the accompaniments of M R Gopinath on the violin, Tiruchi Harikumar on the mrudangam and Alathur Rajaganesh on the Khanjira, for the 5th day’s music concert on the 68th Annual celebrations of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam.

The flautist opened the concert with the Navaragamalika varnam “Valachi vacchi” placing the trust upon the lotus feet of Lord Venkatesa.

His next rendition was “Sreeman Narayana,” a kriti by sage Annamacharya, in Bowli set the theme of the concert to coincide with Vaikunda Ekadesi. In this song, Annamaiah describes the divine appearance and great qualities of the super soul Sriman Narayana and surrendering to Him.

Obeisance to Lord Ganesha, embodiment of the root chakra, was paid through ‘mulaa dhara murthy gaja” by Papanasam Sivan in ragam hamsadwani.

Saint Composer Tyagaraja’s “Sadhincene O manasa,” one of the pancharatna kritis, in aarabi was well appreciated by the audience. “Venkatramana Un Tiru,” by Papanasam Sivan in Latangi came in quick succession with little raga alapana.

His ragam, neraval and swaras were compact, leaving no room for monotony, for his next rendition “Muruga Muruga” in saveri ragam.

RTP was allotted sufficient time to enable the rasikas savour the ragas Aberi, Bilahari, Mohanakalyani and kalyana vasantham for a longer time, for the pallavi “Venugana lola Krishna”.

This was followed by a ‘Tani avartanam’ of a good standard by Tiruchi Harikumar on the mrudangam and Alathur Rajaganesh on the Khanjira.

The final pieces “jagad O dhaaranaa” in dhanakaapi or Kapi by saint Purandaradasa an “Radhaa Sametha Krishna” by G N Balasubramanian in Yamuna Kalyani, were very pleasing, as these songs and raga appear to be most suitable for playing on the flute. The concert was a pleasant listening for the rasikas of Samajam.