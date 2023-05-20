‘An employment exchange for people with mental disabilities needed’

May 20, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

“Establishing an employment exchange for people with mental disabilities and their family members is need of the hour,” said psychiatrist C. Ramasubramanian, founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation.

Speaking at the inauguration of a skill training programme for placement of persons with mental disabilities here on Saturday, he said significant progress was made in the country in psychology, psychiatry and infrastructure facilities, and affordable and advanced treatments.

Pointing out the isolation and the ostracisation faced by the families of people with mental disabilities, he emphasised the importance of establishing an employment exchange to equip them with employable skills and provide them with a chance to live a dignified life.

Director, Programmes, K.S.P. Janardhan Babu, briefed the gathering about Udyog, an organisation providing placement training and employment opportunities for persons recovered from mental illnesses and their family members.

A volunteer of Udyog, Dhanabalan, said a few recovered persons were now employed as data entry operators in TVS Group of schools. M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation had also opened a ‘care factory’, an initiative to employ such candidates. Progress had been made in collaborating with leading technical institutions and organisations for skill development and training, he said.

Madurai West Tahsildar S. Balaji appreciated the initiative taken by Udyog and M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation.

A manual prescribing various criteria to analyse the candidates was released. Adequate training will be provided to the candidates based on the results. Candidates who secured jobs through the skill training placements were honoured along with the employers. Those in need of help can contact the helpline: Speak2us 93754-93754.