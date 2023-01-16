An electrifying spectacle

January 16, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MADURAI

A thirteen-year-old P. Ilakiya, who resides just 200 metres away from Palamedu jallikattu arena, has been eagerly waiting for a call from her father since morning. “Me and my sisters are waiting for the visitors to slowly leave the best spots so that we can witness the jallikattu,” she says, as she holds onto her cloth bag containing water bottles and snacks.

The digitised version of the event is no match to the visual treat one can experience while seated at the galleries erected for the spectators. People began vying for the best spots as early as 3 a.m. only for the actual event to begin around 8 a.m. not minding the chill.

Temple bulls were released first in batches, amidst much fanfare, into the arena which no tamer attempts to catch as per custom. A few participants stretched the celebrations to bursting colourful smoke bombs and using snow sprays, to the annoyance of police personnel and also a few bulls.

As the cheers became louder, it was a treat to anticipate how the next bull emerging out of the vaadivasal would be decorated, its size and colour and ultimately – is it going to be a winner or not.

Each bull had a characteristic of its own. A few sprinted like a bolt from the blue while a few even refused to leave the vaadivasal. A few gave up easily once the hump was hugged by the tamer, while many tenacious bulls swayed its head to kick off the hugger using its sturdy horns, garnering loud cheers.

The game often turned interesting when the crowd erupted as a few bulls would take a u-turn and stare at the tamers dressed in bright yellows, pinks and blues who climbed onto the barricades for their dear life.

Often, the police personnel huddled on a minivan were called on to chase away the bulls who would lose track of the route and stand clueless, or worse, charge back towards the vaadivasal. The crowd collectively chuckled everytime with the turn-of-events.

Ground-reality

The camaraderie between players was quite endearing such as helping one to get back on their feet, a thud of motivation on each other’s shoulders when one misses to tame one and a small word of advice before the next bull entered the arena.

Emotions ran high as bull owners would wait, swirling their towels in the air. A little girl was seen almost on the verge of tears as her dear bull was tamed.

C. Mayilamma, 70, said that the locals would gear up to host visitors, even foreigners, and to make it a point to cook an extra batch for those who might drop by. It is a practice in most houses near the jallikattu venue, she said.

Supplementing her words, the lanes leading to the arena was punctuated with locals selling cut-pineapples, packeted biriyani, huge vessels of mutton gravy and chukka among the ice cream sellers on push carts ringing bells to lure customers who were eyeing juicy sugarcanes from sellers.

As for M. Subbulakshmi, 45, of Palamedu, who turns a kamba koozh stall once a year, said that the practice has been continuing for years now. She offers generous amounts of onions, fryums, milagai vathal and lemon pickle as sides.

On the busy lanes, many foreigners were seen documenting memories of their trip on their cameras. Among them was Arik from Israel, who is visiting Madurai for the first time and who termed her experience on jallikattu as “electrifying.”

Meanwhile, P. Gurusamy, a local who migrated to Tiruppur 10 years ago, said that Pongal does not seem complete without the annual trip to watch jallikattu. “The buzz for Pongal is nowhere near to Deepavali even. It is a time we meet all our relatives returning from across the State and catch-up on each others’ lives while relishing local street food,” he said as he took a bite of the ‘paal bun,’ which he said is tastiest only down South.

Finally, with a call around 2 p.m., Ilakiya is on her heels to see the engaging combat between the raging bulls and focused tamers.