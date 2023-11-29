An e-seva portal for selling timber and non-timber forest produces is on the cards

November 29, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A workshop on preparing an e-seva portal for selling timber and non-timber forest produces in a transparent manner by involving the stakeholders including timber growers, herbal plant farmers and the buyers was organised here on Wednesday by the Department of Forest.

Since the State Government, under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project, has embarked upon the mission of increasing Tamil Nadu’s forest cover from the existing 23% to 35% by encouraging the farmers to grow suitable trees in private lands for timber, wood pulp, matchsticks etc., steps were being taken through the Department of Forest to weed-out the obstacles in cutting and selling these trees while scrupulously following the existing laws. This project was being supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Moreover, the growers were being encouraged and trained to cultivate herbal trees and plants, which were being largely used in preparing siddha and ayurvedha formulations and have great demand throughout the year.

“Hence, we’ve organised this workshop on preparing an e-seva portal for transacting all businesses regarding timber and non-timber forest produces by involving the growers, buyers, siddha and ayurvedha doctors and the companies involved in preparing siddha and ayurvedha formulations. This portal will connect the suppliers and the buyers to ensure continuous supply of timber and non-timber forest produces while every law of Department of Forest is strictly followed. We, the forest officials, will constantly monitor and facilitate these transparent transactions to create win-win situation for the growers and the buyers,” said A. S. Marimuthu, Conservator and Field Director, Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, who presided over the workshop.

Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry and Extension, A. Anbu explained in detail about the purpose of the project while technical inputs about the proposed e-seva portal were provided by Varadharajan, professor from Tamil Nadu Forest College and Research Institute.

During the discussions, the timber and herbal farmers and the buyers explained about the help they expect from the Department of Forest in selling or buying timber and non-timber forest produces.

