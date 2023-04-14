ADVERTISEMENT

An attempt to stabilise his position in politics: Kanimozhi on Annamalai’s charges

April 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai, in a bid to stabilise and retain his position in politics, is speaking about “wrong issues”, DMK MP Kanimozhi charged on Friday.

 While releasing the long list of “assets” belonging to the DMK leaders, Mr. Annamalai had said Ms. Kanimozhi owns assets worth ₹830.33 crore.

 Reacting to it after garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Thoothukudi, Ms. Kanimozhi said “a few” were speaking about “wrong issues” in a bid to stabilise themselves in politics.  “I need not react to it,” she said.

