HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

An attempt to stabilise his position in politics: Kanimozhi on Annamalai’s charges

April 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai, in a bid to stabilise and retain his position in politics, is speaking about “wrong issues”, DMK MP Kanimozhi charged on Friday.

 While releasing the long list of “assets” belonging to the DMK leaders, Mr. Annamalai had said Ms. Kanimozhi owns assets worth ₹830.33 crore.

 Reacting to it after garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Thoothukudi, Ms. Kanimozhi said “a few” were speaking about “wrong issues” in a bid to stabilise themselves in politics.  “I need not react to it,” she said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.