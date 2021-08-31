An artistic campaign against coronavirus

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar releases an art manual in Madurai on Tuesday.

Cultivate creativity and gratitude which are needed now: Collector

More than 500 children from the urban slums of Madurai and Kovilpatti brainstormed for months to co-curate an art manual titled “Let Us Face Corona.”

The Centre for Education Development Action & Research (CEDAR) brought them together to hone their self-learning capabilities by using alternative pedagogical methods and become active agents for creating awareness of COVID-19.

The art manual by, of and for the children was released by Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar here on Tuesday. He said in these stressful times when families had faced losses and uncertainties, to cultivate creativity and gratitude was the need of the hour. He appreciated the efforts of the children in using their artistic talent to campaign against coronavirus.

This is the second art manual published by CEDAR during the lockdown. The first one was released in June 2020 when community volunteers and facilitators conducted several programmes and handheld the children in the age group of seven to 16 years to protect their mental well-being, during the past months.

Creatively stimulating tools of storytelling, friendly conversations, visual narrations and songs were used to scientifically and rationally explain the dynamics of the viral infection to the children, said Chinnaraj Joseph Jaikumar, CEO and managing trustee of CEDAR.

According to him, once the children understand how the virus spreads and what they can do to help and internalise the COVID-appropriate behaviour, they are able to express themselves better through drawings and paintings, short stories and screen plays, cartoons and caricatures, illustrations and puzzles. Their contributions were tweaked, edited and compiled not only for an easy read and understanding among themselves but also empowered their peers and parents with information about healthy coping and navigating anxiety.

The 90-page manual in Tamil is available free at CEDAR office on Old Natham Road and can soon be downloaded from the website www.cedarindia.org