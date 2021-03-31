An arid region with potential that is yet to be tapped

Thoothukudi

31 March 2021 21:29 IST

This election will be a litmus test for Puthiya Thamizhagam’s K. Krishnasamy

Within a short span of just one-and-a-half year, the dry Ottapidaaram (Reserved) constituency that witnessed a by-poll following the disqualification of its sitting MLA Sundararajan, is all set to witness an Assembly election.

Though this region has been the birth place of warriors like V. O. Chidambaram, Veerapandia Kattabomman and Sundaralingam, it is still battling to get its due share of better basic amenities. No river flows here and neither does any irrigation channel, originating from the Tamirabharani, criss-cross the rain-shadow Ottapidaaram region that houses huge number of farmhands.

The garment making industry of Puthiyamputhur, which should have been transformed into a big cluster by the governments by giving due assistance to attract exporters, still looks for major financial assistance from the government. “If the new government extends adequate financial assistance, guidance and training in modern machineries to the people involved in the garment making industry, it could become a money-spinner for the State like Tirupur,” says a teacher serving in a government-aided higher secondary school in Puthiyampuththur.

Since the region is advantageously situated east of the ‘Kayathar pass’, windmills are being erected. While this venture has considerably jacked-up land prices in this region where rain-fed farming alone is viable, the farmers are facing problems from the companies installing the wind turbine generators as these companies, with the help of local thugs and the police, damage their ranches by taking the trucks via their fields. Installation of electric poles via the fields without obtaining proper permission of the rightful owners is also a major complaint being levelled by the farmers of Ottapidaaram. Since drinking water scarcity is a major problem in Ottapidaaram region that has good number of ‘kanmaai’ (small lakes), Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during one of his visits to Thoothukudi, unveiled a plan to take surplus water of the Tamirabharani from Seevalaperi near Palayamkottai to Ottapidaaram and Vilaathikulam by digging a channel. As per the plan, the Tamirabharani flood waters will be diverted from the check-dam at Seevalaperi to Poovaani by digging a channel for about 12.50 km. Then the 60 km-long channel will be excavated from Poovaani to connect Uppaaththu Odai, Malattaaru, Kallaaru and Vaipaar to take the excess water of Tamirabharani even up to Muththalaapuram. If it is done, this region would get at least drinking water round-the-year.

After delimitation, this segment has its boundary in Ottapidaaram, Thoothukudi and even Srivaikundam taluks and thus making electioneering a hectic exercise for the candidates.

While the DMK has fielded sitting MLA Shanmugaiah, who got elected in the 2019 by-poll, the ruling AIADMK has reposed its faith in P. Mohan, who lost the battle to the DMK candidate in the by-election.

Puthiya Thamizhagam founder president K. Krishnasamy, who was elected to the Assembly from this constituency as Janata Party candidate in 1996 (with a margin of 1,148 votes) and on PT ticket in 2011 (with a margin of 25,126 votes) after the alleged police excess in the Scheduled Caste hamlet of Kodiyanakulam on August 31, 1995 provided him the right launch pad, is contesting again. He lost the elections in 2016 by a insignificant margin of 493 votes. His attempts in 2001 and 2006 also were not fruitful.

Interestingly, Dr. Krishnasamy, who became the ‘Face of the Dalits’ in late nineties in the southern districts, polled 56.41% votes in the Assembly poll in 2011 in this constituency. However, his vote share slid to 40.26% votes in 2016 – a loss of whopping 16.15% votes. He believes that the listing of seven sub-sects of Scheduled Caste under Devendrakula Velaalar would help him to some extent though his main demand of delisting Devendrakula Velaalar from SC list is yet to be met. Hence, the April 6 poll is a litmus test for Dr. Krishnasamy, who has promised that he would not allow the misuse of SC / ST Act against any community in a bid to win the confidence of voters from other castes in Ottapidaaram segment.