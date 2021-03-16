AMMK will finish off evil force, traitors, says TTV Dhinakaran

‘We will give clean administration’

The Amma Makkal Munnnetra Kazhagam will put an end to the “evil force”, the DMK, and the “traitors”, the AIADMK, in the upcoming Assembly polls, claimed its founder TTV Dhinakaran.

He said his party would provide “clean administration”.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination for Kovilpatti Assembly constituency with Returning Officer, Sankaranarayanan, Mr. Dhinakaran claimed the people of Tamil Nadu, while uprooting the DMK, would teach a fitting lesson to the AIADMK.

Instead of giving freebies, the AMMK would ensure employment to every family by giving them job either in the government department or extending all possible helps to make them entrepreneurs.

“Giving job or making them entrepreneur is our revolutionary promise… People don’t expect or want freebies from the government. They expect governance that can provide them sense of peace, security and equity,” he said. Though freebies uplift the social status of the beneficiary, it will never improve their living standards. “Hence, we strive to give them jobs and make them entrepreneurs. The present government, which has already borrowed nearly Rs. 6 lakh crore, can never fulfil their freebie promise. What was the DMK doing when it was in power on five occasions,” he asked.

Mr Dhinakaran blamed the DMK for having given consent to the NEET and methane exploration projects in the delta region, precipitating the Cauvery water dispute, giving Katchatheevu toSri Lanka. “After 10 years, the power-hungry DMK wants return to power, which is impossible as the people will never pardon the party,” he claimed while trashing the poll predictions that the DMK would return to power.

He exuded confidence that the people of Kovilpatti, irrespective of caste and religion, would accept him as the ‘son of the soil’ and hence he would win the battle of ballots with a thumping margin of over 50,000 votes.

He rejected the argument that Kovilpatti was the ‘bastion of Left parties’. “Like R.K. Nagar, our opponents will lose their deposits,” he hoped.

Minister for Information and AIADMK’s candidate for Kovilpatti Assembly constituency Kadambur C. Raju also filed his nomination on Monday.