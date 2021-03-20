AMMK candidate’s nomination rejected in Tirunelveli segment

After his nomination was rejected, independent candidate Mariappan was reluctant to move away from the RDO office in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

TIRUNELVELI

20 March 2021 21:45 IST

Two of the 10 voters who proposed him were not found in the voter list

Nomination of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate for Tirunelveli constituency was rejected during the scrutiny on Saturday.

In Tirunelveli district, 108 nominations were rejected during the scrutiny held in five Assembly constituencies on Saturday. The only sensational rejection was the nomination of AMMK candidate for Tirunelveli constituency A.P. Balakrishnan alias Paul Kannan, whose nomination was rejected after two of the 10 voters who proposed him were not found in the voter list.

Advertising

Advertising

Though Mr. Paul Kannan, condemning the rejection, staged a dharna on the premises of Sub-Collector’s Office, he was evicted by the police. Now, Ramesh Kannan is the candidate of AMMK as he had filed his nomination as a dummy candidate.

In Tirunelveli, 24 nominations were rejected to leave 16 candidates in the fray and Ambasamudram had 13 candidates after 19 nominations were rejected. Palayamkottai segment saw the rejection of 22 nominations and hence the segment had 10 just candidates, which is likely to go down further during withdrawal of nominations.

In Nanguneri, 17 nominations were accepted while 24 nominations were rejected and Radhapuram has 26 candidates in the fray as of now after 19 nominations were rejected.

In Sankarankoil (Reserved) constituency in Tenkasi district, 16 of the 30 nominations were rejected during scrutiny to leave 16 valid nominations. Neighbouring Vasudevanallur (Reserved) constituency had 11 valid nominations after 14 were rejected.

Ten nominations were accepted and two candidatures were rejected during the scrutiny of nominations for Alangulam constituency.

Tenkasi had 21 valid nominations and Kadayanallur had 26 nominations after seven were rejected.

Kanniyakumari

Of the 23 nominations received for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll, 10 nominations were rejected. Consequently, 13 candidates are in the fray before the withdrawal of nominations.

In Kanniyakumari Assembly segment, 14 candidates are in the fray after seven of the 21 nominations were rejected.

In Nagercoil Assembly segment, 11 of the 28 nominations were rejected to leave 17 candidates in the fray while Colachel had 13 candidates after two nominations were rejected.

In Padmanabhapuram, eight of the 22 nominations were rejected and hence 14 persons are in the fray and all 17 nominations were accepted in Vilavancode. In Killiyoor, the 234th constituency of Tamil Nadu, two of the 16 nominations received were rejected to leave 14 persons in the battle of ballots.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, 26 nominations have been accepted and Vilaathikulam Assembly segment had 16 valid nominations while 10 nominations were rejected during scrutiny in this segment. In Ottapidaaram (Reserved) constituency, 18 nominations were accepted. In Kovilpatti, 29 nominations were accepted and 18 were accepted in Tiruchendur segment. Srivaikundam had 23 valid nominations after the scrutiny.