Madurai

AMMK candidate gets advance bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate K. Athi Narayanan on Thursday. He is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from Tirumangalam constituency

He had apprehended arrest by the T. Kallupatti police of Madurai district after it was alleged that he had passed certain remarks against Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar of the AIADMK and also tried to trespass into the ‘MGR-Jayalalithaa’ temple in Tirumangalam.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar granted anticipatory bail to Athi Narayanan after he submitted an undertaking to the court that he would not repeat the act. Revenue Minister Udayakumar, sitting MLA of Tirumangalam constituency, is contesting the Assembly elections from the same constituency.

