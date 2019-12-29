AMMK candidate dies

THENI

A woman candidate M. Pounthayi who contested on behalf of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in the first phase of local body polls for the post of union councillor in ward no:14 of Thummakundu village in Kadamalaikundu-Mayiladumparai panchayat union, died of asthma near here on Sunday.

The Varushanad police said that the candidate who was fielded for the post reserved for SC (woman), was admitted to the Theni Government Hospital after she developed breathing problem. However, her condition worsened and died.